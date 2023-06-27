Mayor Johnson’s ‘state of the city’ address shines light on Milwaukee’s bright future

By Steve Schuster

Waxing Poetic, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson delivered the state of the city address Monday on the Summerfest grounds praising both Republicans and Democrats for working together, saying “we are one Milwaukee.”

“I focus on what we have in common. We are one Milwaukee, a city composed of a remarkable array of people with varied backgrounds, cultures, and races. We are one Milwaukee where residents may speak different languages, have different educational experiences, and different levels of wealth or poverty. Yet those differences do not divide us on the most important civic concerns. We are one Milwaukee in our shared desires for public safety, equitable economic opportunity, and city services that serve the needs of every person in every neighborhood,” Johnson said.

During Monday’s speech, Johnson praised both Republicans and Democrats for working together for the common good of all Wisconsinites.

Johnson said Republican Speaker Robin Vos, Representative Tony Kurtz in the Assembly, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, and Senator Mary Felzkowski in the Senate, “were among those who led the way” with regard to Assembly Bill 245, which was recently signed into law. The Shared Revenue measure allows Milwaukee to impose a local sales tax to fund services.

Johnson proposed a local 2% sales tax that would exclude items such as groceries and prescription drugs.

“I support a two percent city sales tax. The decision to move forward on that is now in the hands of the Milwaukee Common Council where at least ten Council members must approve,” Johnson said, noting that “what’s at stake in the upcoming Council vote, is whether Milwaukee will have the resources to provide the basic city services our residents need.”

“Without this new revenue, we will have no options other than laying off hundreds of police and firefighters, devastating our ability to respond promptly to emergencies. Libraries all across the city will be shuttered. We will spiral into a deeper and deeper fiscal crisis,” Johnson said.

Johnson also praised the Biden Administration, Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee County Board Chair Marcelia Nicholson, and Common Council President Jose Perez.

“I also can’t overstate the important role Governor Tony Evers played in this process. I know there were times, Governor, that your patience – and your values – have been tested. Milwaukee is grateful for your support. Governor Evers, thank you,” Johnson said.

The mayor also addressed a number of challenges facing Milwaukee on issues ranging from discrimination and poverty to crime and real estate development.

“I have no higher priority than improving public safety in Milwaukee. Fear, crime, and violence disrupt our quality of life. They undermine our economy. And, too often, they destroy lives,” Johnson said noting that the city has a strategy to address reckless driving.

According to Johnson the city is addressing reckless driving in four ways:

Formally tasking city staff to lead the response (implementing best practices from organizations such as NACTO and Vision Zero and Department of Public Works) Education – Partners such as the Greater Milwaukee Urban League are working to get hundreds of people trained and licensed to drive Constricting lanes and adding crosswalk bump-outs. Focusing on pedestrian safety Enforcement – The Milwaukee Police Traffic Safety Unit – holding reckless drivers accountable for their actions

“I’ll let you in on a secret, our police are so forthcoming about their enforcement that they announce in advance where the High Visibility Enforcement Efforts will take place. Go on the website, you can see that right now, they are out on Silver Spring Drive west of 43rd Street, on the watch for reckless drivers,” Johnson noted.

“I am grateful for the support from the State of Wisconsin in our reckless driving efforts. Governor Evers’ State Patrol, which ordinarily does not operate in the city, has assisted us on multiple occasions,” Johnson added.

The mayor also discussed Milwaukee’s duty to intervene in instances of discrimination taking issue with a provision of Assembly Bill 245 that restricted Milwaukee’s ability to maintain a streetcar and cut off local governments’ abilities to use preferential contracting.

“Government has a moral obligation to assist its residents who are discriminated against. We have a moral obligation to help those who have been left out. It is basic human decency to intervene when harm disproportionately affects one or more racial groups,” Johnson said noting that while Milwaukee doesn’t currently provide racial preferences in hiring or contracting, the Wisconsin legislature recently imposed explicit restrictions against racial preferences.

“I opposed that. It was unnecessary. And, it bluntly ignores the reality in Milwaukee. Milwaukee will not defy the law. However, we will find ways to follow through on our principles,” Johnson added.

Noting that “Milwaukee is rich with resources that can help,” Johnson said youths can find direction at organizations such as United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee, Safe and Sound, Boys and Girls Clubs, and at Milwaukee Rec programs.

Crime

According to Johnson, motor vehicle thefts are down almost one-third this year, when compared to this time last year. And, compared to two years ago at this time, the number of stolen cars is down almost 40percent.

“Those numbers are a part of a trend that bodes well for Milwaukee. Part One crime, a definition established for FBI major crime reporting, is down about fourteen percent so far this year. And that continues the good news we saw for the full year in 2022, when crime was down significantly compared to the previous year,” Johnson said noting, “there is no magic solution to urban crime and violence.”

“Our police are central to the safety of our city. They respond in emergencies, enforce the laws, arrest the criminals, and they deter and prevent crime. As I have said frequently, though, the police cannot do it alone. Safety is a cause we can all take part in. In my vision of One Milwaukee, everyone has a responsibility for reducing crime,” Johnson said.

“So, what does that mean? We all are obligated to report suspicious activity. We all have a role in holding people accountable. We can join with our neighbors in block clubs. We can offer mentorship and guidance to young people. All of this will help make our city safer,” Johnson added.

Gun violence

“The frequency in which guns are used to attack others in Milwaukee is appalling,” Johnson said, noting that tighter background checks are needed.

“Reasonable changes in gun laws are not local matters. So, today, again, I call on state and federal elected officials to start making the changes in gun laws that people in Milwaukee need. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representative Gwen Moore, you have been thoughtful champions of public safety, and I am appreciative of your work,” Johnson said.

Johnson also called upon gun owners to take their responsibilities more seriously.

“Let me offer this example, in the City of Milwaukee, last year, 737 guns were stolen from cars. Think about that. That is hundreds of guns now in the hands of people who, absolutely, should not have firearms. If you can’t take your gun into a bar, a restaurant, a theater, or a sporting event, don’t bring it in the first place. Do not leave a gun in your car,” Johnson said.

In closing, Johnson said he wants to set an ambitious goal to have Milwaukee reach 1,000,000 residents.

“Today, the State of the City is promising. Key factors are aligning in very positive ways. Doubters and pessimists, we proved you wrong. I believe in Milwaukee. I believe in One Milwaukee. We live in a community of new opportunities, new optimism, and renewed promise for all of us. Let’s make the most of it,” Johnson said.