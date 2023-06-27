Illinois man charged after flashing laser pointer at commercial aircraft

NOTE: Time and date stamp on above video is not accurate. ISP says video is from June 22, 2023

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

An Illinois man is facing charges after being accused of flashing a laser pointer at airplanes leaving O’Hare and Midway airports last week, according to Illinois State Police (ISP).

Saul Martinez Castanon, 36, of Berkeley, Ill, has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, state police said.

State police air patrols, a spotter, and a pilot were on duty about 9:45 p.m. on June 22 when they reported seeing a laser pointer aiming from the ground, officials said in a written statement.

Shortly thereafter, Martinez was arrested.

“These laser pointers have been a national issue for aviators for several year. When pointed into an aircraft cockpit, the light can temporarily blind pilots as they navigate busy airspace or land the aircraft,” officials said.

“Targeting aircraft with a laser pointer creates a safety threat that can put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

“Our ISP Air Operations did a phenomenal job identifying the source of the light and working with officers on the ground to arrest the suspect,” ISP added.

Troopers used the aircraft camera and identified a residential yard as the likely source of the light. Intelligence from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed several aircraft departing from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport, including commercial aircraft carrying hundreds of passengers, reported the same issue from a similar geographic origin.

ISP Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit Troopers on the ground and the Berkeley Police Department were alerted and arrived at the residence where they took Castanon into custody without incident.

According to the FAA, laser pointers may seem like a toy, office tool, or game, however, when pointed to the sky, “lasers are a serious threat.” A laser can incapacitate pilots, putting thousands of passengers at risk every year. Pilots reported nearly 9,500 laser strikes to the FAA in 2022.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime. U.S. law enforcement agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration may seek criminal and civil prosecution against violators.

People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. The FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes in 2021.

Report laser strikes to the FAA and local law enforcement agencies.