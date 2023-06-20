WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Brown County Health and Human Services v. T. H.

Case No.: 2022AP002168

Officials: Gill, J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

Terese appeals orders terminating her parental rights (TPR) to her four children, Wren, Adam, Annette and Avonna. Terese argues that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion when it determined that it was in the children’s best interests to terminate her parental rights at the dispositional hearing. Brown County Health and Human Services asserts that the court properly considered and applied the statutory dispositional factors to each of Terese’s children and did not erroneously exercise its discretion by terminating her parental rights.

As the County notes, the focus at the dispositional phase is on the best interests of the children, not on the parent. The appeals court concludes that the County presented sufficient evidence that could allow the circuit court to determine that termination of Terese’s parental rights was in the children’s best interests.

Affirmed.

Decided 06/13/23

