OPM, other agencies hacked, millions of Americans’ personal data exposed

By Steve Schuster

The Office of Personnel Managment (OPM) is just one of several Federal and state agencies widely impacted by a new cyber attack, officials told CNN Friday.

Officials are still investigating what data was compromised.

National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement Biden’s administration has “focused on rapid response to cyber incidents.”

Back in 2022, a federal judge finalized a $63 million OPM hack settlement, allowing both current and former federal employees to receive payouts regarding a 2015 OPM data breach, according to Government Executive.

CNN also reported millions of people in Oregon and Louisiana had their personal data stolen in a massive cyberattack impacting several state and federal agencies.

According to CNN, the breach has affected 3.5 million Oregonians with driver’s licenses or state ID cards, and anyone with that documentation in Louisiana.

Officials have attributed a broader hacking campaign using the same vulnerability to a Russian ransomware gang, CNN reported.