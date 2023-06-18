Former Giovanni’s owner opens new Sicilian restaurant Safina with sons

By Steve Schuster

Giuseppe Safina has opened a new Sicilian restaurant Safina in downtown Milwaukee, reports Milwaukee Magazine.

Safina’s father Giovanni, formerly owned the Milwaukee Italian restaurant mainstays Giovanni’s and Tutto Milwaukee.

Saffina, his brother ,and their father Giovanni opened Safina recently which is located at 785 N. Jefferson St.

Milwaukee Magazine says the new restaurant’s menu is inspired by the original Italian menu that made the original Giovanni’s so popular.

The menu features Wisconsin-based Strauss veal and offers traditional appetizers such as baked mozzarella and fried eggplant.

