Wisconsin State Patrol to conduct special enforcement in Waukesha County to stop risky driving

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region, in partnership with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and local police departments, will conduct special traffic enforcement patrols in Waukesha County on Thursday June 15, 2023.

“Officers will focus on stopping risky driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and fatal crashes,” officials said.

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, The Wisconsin State Patrol analyzes crash data from WisDOT’s Community Maps program to determine deployment areas. The goal is to step up enforcement and education in areas identified as hotspots to prevent crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Speeding, distracted driving, and driving recklessly endanger everyone on our roads, officials added.

Law enforcement said, most crashes are preventable, and drivers can avoid serious injury or death by following some simple steps:

• Don’t speed. Speed increases the severity of crashes.

• Drive sober. Alcohol and drugs inhibit reaction times and make it harder for a driver to focus on safely operating a vehicle.

• Buckle up. Wearing a seat belt can greatly decrease the severity of injury in a crash. Make sure children are in the proper safety seat.

• Put the phone down. 1 in 5 crashes involves distracted driving. Turn off your phone or download an app to prevent incoming and outgoing messages, calls, and notifications while driving.

• Drive courteously. Courteous driving encourages other drivers to be courteous. Aggressive driving influences others to drive aggressively.