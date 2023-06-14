DeWitt’s Miotke reappointed to SPD’s Board

The Wisconsin Senate has unanimously confirmed DeWitt attorney Joe Miotke’s reappointment by Gov. Tony Evers to the Wisconsin State Public Defender Board.

Miotke was first appointed to the State Public Defender (SPD) Board by former-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 and reappointed by Evers in 2021. The SPD Board provides ultimate oversight of Wisconsin’s unified SPD system, which provides legal representation to the indigent in all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Miotke is a licensed patent attorney and serves as the co-chair of DeWitt’s Intellectual Property Litigation Group. For more than 20 years he has distinguished himself as a leading IP litigator, patent attorney and IP strategist. Recognized by leading IP publications as among the top patent attorneys and IP attorneys in the United States, he has worked across a wide spectrum of patent, trade secret, copyright and trademark matters involving technologies ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to energy production and hydraulic fracturing. He speaks across North America and publishes frequently on IP-related matters. Miotke has extensive experience with patent and other IP litigation, as well as with IP transactional and strategy matters including IP monetization.

Miotke earned his law degree from Marquette University Law School and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Marquette University. He is a former president of the Wisconsin Intellectual Property Law Association, served as the national chair for IP Basic Education for the Licensing Executives Society (LES) and served on the leadership of the Wisconsin Chapter of LES. Miotke further guided one of the largest K-12 science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education programs in the United States through serving on a volunteer basis as the Statewide Leadership Chair of Project Lead the Way in Wisconsin.