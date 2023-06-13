Wisconsin Supreme Court denies review of 44 cases

By Steve Schuster
The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced Tuesday the Court recentely acted to deny review in 44 cases.
“As the state’s law-developing court, the Supreme Court exercises its discretion to select for review only those cases that fit certain statutory criteria (see Wis. Stat. § 809.62). Except where indicated, these cases came to the Court via petition for review by the party who lost in the lower court,” Court officials said.
Additional information about pending appellate cases can be found on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Access website. Published Court of Appeals opinions can be found by clicking here, and the status of pending Supreme Court cases can be found here.
Denied cases:
|Barron County
|2021AP1852-CR
|State v. Hovland
|2021AP2114-CR
|State v. Demessie
|2022AP502
|Barron County v. K.L.
|Brown County
|2021AP594-CR
|State v. Taylor
|Dane County
|2021AP908
|Clarke v. SSM Health Care Corp.
(Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley dissents.)
|2021AP1672-CR
|State v. Mays
|2022AP2042
|Jane Doe 4 v. Madison Metro School District [(Bypass Petition) Justice Brian Hagedorn concurs. Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler dissents, joined by Justice Patience Drake Roggensack and Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley]
|2023AP570-W
|Lush v. State
(Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus)
|Columbia County
|2021AP471-CR
|State v. Meek
|Florence County
|2021AP592-CR
|State v. DeGrave
|Fond du Lac County
|2020AP1884-CR
|State v. MacMillan
|2021AP1477-CR
|State v. Sease
|Kenosha County
|2021AP2082
|Gabriel v. Renaissance Entertainment Productions, Inc.
|2021AP2127-CR
|State v. Williams
|2021AP2148-CR
|State v. Jones
|2022AP603
|Kenosha County v. L.A.T.
|2022AP1311-CR
|State v. Debree
|Milwaukee County
|2019AP2279-CR
|State v. Boon
|2020AP1205-CR
|State v. Cooper
|2020AP1770
|Milwaukee Police Association v. Board of Fire and Police Commission for the City of Milwaukee
(Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler and Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley dissent)
|2020AP2097
|State v. Perkins
|2021AP505-CR
|State v. Humphrey
|2021AP608-CR
|State v. Virgil
|2021AP648-CR
|State v. Spencer
|2021AP876
|Always Towing v. Milwaukee
|2021AP1344
|State v. Girtler
(Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet did not participate)
|2021AP1445-CR
|State v. Aderemi
|2021AP1544-CR
|State v. Jackson
|2021AP2205-CRNM
|State v. Hortman
|2022AP325-CR
|State v. Moore
|Oconto County
|2021AP1606
|Oconto County v. Hammersley
|Outagamie County
|2020AP1806
|Outagamie County v. L.X.D.-O
|2021AP1741
|Parent, Dott & Company Ltd. v. Secura Insurance Company
|Ozaukee County
|2021AP828-CR
|State v. Banas
|Pierce County
|2022AP2212
|Kirchner v. Kirchner
|Portage County
|2022AP1090
|Portage County DH&HS v. C.S.
|Racine County
|2021AP2139-CR
|State v. Baggesen
|Rock County
|2022AP2020-W
|Werling v. Circuit Court for Rock County
|Walworth County
|2021AP1122-CR
|State v. Medina
|Waushara County
|2022AP2027-W
|Schmidt v. Circuit Court for Waushara County
|Winnebago County
|2022AP794
|County of Winnebago v. Kaltenbach
|2022AP1051-CRAC
|State v. Eake
|2022AP1281
|Winnebago v. D.J.S.
|Wood County
|2022AP1815
|Wood County DHS v. P.M.P