Wisconsin Supreme Court denies review of 44 cases

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced Tuesday the Court recentely acted to deny review in 44 cases.

“As the state’s law-developing court, the Supreme Court exercises its discretion to select for review only those cases that fit certain statutory criteria (see Wis. Stat. § 809.62). Except where indicated, these cases came to the Court via petition for review by the party who lost in the lower court,” Court officials said.

Additional information about pending appellate cases can be found on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Access website. Published Court of Appeals opinions can be found by clicking here, and the status of pending Supreme Court cases can be found here.

Denied cases: