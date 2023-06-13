Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin Supreme Court denies review of 44 cases

Wisconsin Supreme Court denies review of 44 cases

By Steve Schuster

The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced Tuesday the Court recentely acted to deny review in 44 cases.

“As the state’s law-developing court, the Supreme Court exercises its discretion to select for review only those cases that fit certain statutory criteria (see Wis. Stat. § 809.62). Except where indicated, these cases came to the Court via petition for review by the party who lost in the lower court,” Court officials said.

Additional information about pending appellate cases can be found on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Access website. Published Court of Appeals opinions can be found by clicking here, and the status of pending Supreme Court cases can be found here.

 

Denied cases:

Barron County  
2021AP1852-CR State v. Hovland
2021AP2114-CR State v. Demessie
2022AP502 Barron County v. K.L.
   
Brown County  
2021AP594-CR State v. Taylor
   
Dane County  
2021AP908 Clarke v. SSM Health Care Corp.

(Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley dissents.)
2021AP1672-CR State v. Mays
2022AP2042 Jane Doe 4 v. Madison Metro School District [(Bypass Petition) Justice Brian Hagedorn concurs. Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler dissents, joined by Justice Patience Drake Roggensack and Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley]
2023AP570-W Lush v. State

(Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus)
   
Columbia County  
2021AP471-CR State v. Meek
   
Florence County  
2021AP592-CR State v. DeGrave
   
Fond du Lac County  
2020AP1884-CR State v. MacMillan
2021AP1477-CR State v. Sease
   
Kenosha County  
2021AP2082 Gabriel v. Renaissance Entertainment Productions, Inc.
2021AP2127-CR State v. Williams
2021AP2148-CR State v. Jones
2022AP603 Kenosha County v. L.A.T.
2022AP1311-CR State v. Debree
   
   
Milwaukee County  
2019AP2279-CR State v. Boon
2020AP1205-CR State v. Cooper
2020AP1770 Milwaukee Police Association v. Board of Fire and Police Commission for the City of Milwaukee

(Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler and Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley dissent)
2020AP2097 State v. Perkins
2021AP505-CR State v. Humphrey
2021AP608-CR State v. Virgil
2021AP648-CR State v. Spencer
2021AP876 Always Towing v. Milwaukee
2021AP1344 State v. Girtler

(Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet did not participate)
2021AP1445-CR State v. Aderemi

 
2021AP1544-CR State v. Jackson
2021AP2205-CRNM State v. Hortman
2022AP325-CR State v. Moore
   
Oconto County  
2021AP1606 Oconto County v. Hammersley
   
Outagamie County  
2020AP1806 Outagamie County v. L.X.D.-O
2021AP1741 Parent, Dott & Company Ltd. v. Secura Insurance Company
   
Ozaukee County  
2021AP828-CR State v. Banas
   
Pierce County  
2022AP2212 Kirchner v. Kirchner
   
Portage County  
2022AP1090 Portage County DH&HS v. C.S.
   
Racine County  
2021AP2139-CR State v. Baggesen
   
Rock County  
2022AP2020-W Werling v. Circuit Court for Rock County
   
Walworth County  
2021AP1122-CR State v. Medina
   
Waushara County  
2022AP2027-W Schmidt v. Circuit Court for Waushara County
   
Winnebago County  
2022AP794 County of Winnebago v. Kaltenbach
2022AP1051-CRAC State v. Eake
2022AP1281 Winnebago v. D.J.S.
   
Wood County  
2022AP1815 Wood County DHS v. P.M.P

 

 

 

