WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. I. B.

Case No.: 2022AP000911

Officials: Donald, P.J.

Focus: Termination of parental rights

I.B. (hereinafter “Ivy”) appeals the orders of the trial court terminating her parental rights to her children, I.H. and K.H. On appeal, Ivy contends that the State failed to comply with the service requirements prescribed in WIS. STAT. § 48.42(4), which prevented the trial court from assuming personal jurisdiction over her and deprived the trial court of competency. In addition, Ivy contends that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to seek dismissal of the termination petitions based on the alleged service defect. The record conclusively demonstrates that Ivy was not prejudiced, and the trial court properly denied the postdisposition motion without an evidentiary hearing

Affirmed.

Decided 06/06/23

Full Text