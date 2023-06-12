7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: United States of America v. Michael Baird

Case No.: 22-1877

Officials: Scudder, Kirsch, and Jackson-Akiwumi, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Enticement of a Minor

Michael Baird responded to an online FBI sting operation advertising the opportunity to have sex with a ten-year-old girl. Believing the ad’s author was the child’s father, Baird discussed his desired sexual activity in graphic detail and also offered to bring the child candy as a gift. Baird drove to the agreed-upon meeting place later that day only to encounter the FBI and find himself under arrest. Federal charges followed under 18 U.S.C. § 2422(b) for attempted enticement of a minor. The district court held a one-day bench trial and found Baird guilty. The evidence was sufficient to convict and affirm, according to the 7th Circuit.

Affirmed.

Decided 06/07/23