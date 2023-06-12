WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Amity Beth Peet v. Steven Michael Peet

Case No.: 2022AP001036

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Divorce-Maintenance Award

Steven Peet appeals from a judgment of divorce, challenging the circuit court’s award of maintenance to his former wife, Amity Peet, and the court’s division of the parties’ property. The appeals court rejects each of Steven’s arguments regarding maintenance, and also rejects Steven’s argument that the court erred by awarding certain items of personal property to Steven at their purchase prices, rather than at their fair market values. The appeals court concludes, however, that the court erroneously exercised its discretion when assigning a value to Steven’s premarital interest in the land where the parties’ residence is located.

The appeals court affirms the circuit court’s judgment as to maintenance, but reverses that portion of the judgment pertaining to the property division; and remands for the court to reconsider the value of Steven’s premarital interest in the land where the parties’ residence is located and to adjust its division of the parties’ property accordingly.

Affirmed, Reversed and Remanded.

Decided 06/06/23

Full Text