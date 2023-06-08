Husch Blackwell’s rankings grow in the 2023 Edition of Chambers USA, Milwaukee attorneys recognized

By Steve Schuster

Kansas City-based Husch Blackwell has been recognized in the Chambers USA 2023 guide, earning rankings for 73 attorneys and in 34 departments spanning 17 of the firm’s practice areas. Client feedback featured in the Chambers USA 2023 guide highlights Husch Blackwell’s dedication to resolving client issues and delivering exceptional client service, according to a written statement from the firm.

The Firm’s Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Labor & Employment, and Real Estate practice areas earned recognition in Wisconsin.

Banking & Finance:

Wisconsin: Husch Blackwell handles a variety of commercial and public finance matters, ranging across complex financing transactions to tax credit and abatement issues, due diligence, and intercreditor agreements. “They have always found the right resource for every question I have asked or every issue we needed handled,” said one client. “Their availability makes them an extension of our own team,” said another client.

Corporate/M&A:

Wisconsin: Husch Blackwell “has a sophisticated corporate law team acting for a broad client base, ranging from small local businesses to large global corporations.” Attorneys are “well versed in a broad array of matters, including M&A, joint ventures, private equity transactions, and licensing issues,” with “experience in corporate financing matters,” Chambers noted. One client said, “The firm has extremely talented partners who are all trained to handle complex issues. They also have a unique ability to communicate complex legal issues into strategic business sense.”

Labor & Employment:

Wisconsin: Chambers states that Husch Blackwell is a “well-reputed firm noted for its labor and employment offering. The firm is sought after by clients for their expertise in matters associated with M&A transactions. The team is well versed in handling class actions and advising on issues relating to restrictive covenants.” One client said, “The team goes out of its way to anticipate our needs and use its knowledge to strategize and foresee next steps.”

Real Estate:

Wisconsin: Chambers said that Husch Blackwell “hosts a robust and respected real estate team, with experience in many areas of real estate, including financing, zoning, leasing, and property acquisitions and divestitures. The team exhibits clout in New Market Tax Credits, construction loans, and tax incremental financing.” Chambers also notes that “the department can assist with governance issues. The firm works for a range of noted clients in the areas of health, telecommunications, education, and real estate development.”

Additionally, Chambers USA recognized seven attorneys that are based in the firm’s Milwaukee office.