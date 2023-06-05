WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Marinette County Health and Human Services Department v. T. P.

Case No.: 2023AP000429

Officials: Hruz, J.

Focus: Parental Rights

Talia appeals orders terminating her parental rights (TPR) to her two children, Lyle and Alice. Talia argues that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to determine that grounds existed for the TPRs and the circuit court’s finding that she is an unfit parent was, therefore, clearly erroneous. Talia additionally argues that there was insufficient evidence for the court to conclude that terminating her parental rights was in the children’s best interests and, therefore, the court erroneously exercised its discretion in doing so. The appeals court concludes that there was sufficient evidence for the jury to find grounds for the TPRs and that the court did not erroneously exercise its discretion by terminating Talia’s parental rights.

Affirmed.

Decided 06/01/23

Full Text