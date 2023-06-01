Hupy and Abraham wins award for ‘Behind the Handlebars’ video series

Hupy and Abraham’s “Behind the Handlebars” video series has been selected as a bronze Telly Winner in the 44th Annual Telly Awards.

“Behind the Handlebars” received its bronze medal in the best branded content, business-to-consumer campaigns category.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production.

“Behind the Handlebars” is an original YouTube video series created by Hupy and Abraham’s Emmy-winning multimedia specialist Eric Ellis. “Behind the Handlebars” is the firm’s motorcycle-focused interview series. Motorcyclist guests are chosen from an array of organizations, nonprofits, activist groups and more that are interviewed at motorcycle events and rallies across Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The purpose of “Behind the Handlebars” is to feature motorcyclists and give them a platform to showcase their work and efforts.

“Winning a Telly Award for the firm’s ‘Behind the Handlebars’ series is a phenomenal achievement,” said Managing Partner Jason Abraham in a news release. “This recognition demonstrates our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge work at every level of the firm, and we are so proud to receive this accolade.”