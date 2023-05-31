Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Milwaukee Police and Fire respond to Shorecrest

Milwaukee Police and Fire respond to Shorecrest

Shorecrest fire

Milwaukee Police and Fire responded to calls for service at the Shorecrest on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side Wednesday evening. Staff Photo By Steve Schuster

By Steve Schuster
[email protected]

Milwaukee Police and Milwaukee Fire officials responded to the 1900 block of North Prospect Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday to the site of Shorecrest apartments, formerly the Shorecrest Hotel.

Milwaukee Police tell the Wisconsin Law Journal that they responded to a call for “a medical incident.” It is unclear at this time what happened or if anyone is injured.

Please stay tuned to Wislawjournal.com for updates on this developing story.

The Shorecrest hotel was previously home to several popular restaurants, including the Savoy Room and Supper.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 