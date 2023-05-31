Milwaukee Police and Fire respond to Shorecrest

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Milwaukee Police and Milwaukee Fire officials responded to the 1900 block of North Prospect Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday to the site of Shorecrest apartments, formerly the Shorecrest Hotel.

Milwaukee Police tell the Wisconsin Law Journal that they responded to a call for “a medical incident.” It is unclear at this time what happened or if anyone is injured.

The Shorecrest hotel was previously home to several popular restaurants, including the Savoy Room and Supper.