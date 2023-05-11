University of Wisconsin and Marquette Law Schools move up in 2023- 2024 U.S. News Law School Rankings

By Steve Schuster

Marquette University Law School moved up 34 slots and is now the 71st best law school in the nation, according to the report. Previously Marquette was ranked 105th, according to Abovethelaw.

The University of Wisconsin Law School moved up to the 40th best law school in the nation, according to U.S. News recently released 2023-2024 law school rankings. Previously, UW Madison’s Law School ranked 43, in the 2022 rankings.

The Nation’s Top 10 ranked law schools had several ties according to U.S. News 2023-2024 report.