Former Proud Boys leader, and three subordinates convicted of sedition over the Jan. 6 riot

Four members of the Proud Boys, including their former leader Enrique Tarrio, were convicted on Thursday of seditious conspiracy for plotting to keep President Donald J. Trump in power after his election defeat by leading a violent mob in attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, reports The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.