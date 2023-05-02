Gov. Evers Appoints Clifford Burdon as Marquette County District Attorney

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday the appointment of Clifford Burdon to serve as the next Marquette County, Wis. District Attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Brian J. Juech’s resignation. Burdon will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025, according to Gov. Evers.

“Clifford Burdon brings experience and continuity to the Marquette County District Attorney’s Office,” said Gov. Evers. “He will serve the people of Marquette County well as their next district attorney,” Gov. Evers added.

Burdon is currently the Assistant District Attorney in the Marquette County District Attorney’s Office and has been a prosecutor for more than a decade, previously working in the Juneau, Fond du Lac, and Columbia County District Attorney Offices. Prior to his current role and earlier in his career, Burdon was a criminal defense attorney. Over his career as a prosecutor and defense attorney, he has handled various criminal matters and dozens of jury trials, according to Gov. Evers.

“Governor Evers has made an excellent choice in appointing Cliff Burdon as Marquette County District Attorney,” said Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath. “Mr. Burdon is an intelligent and experienced prosecutor. Our Sheriff’s Office looks forward to working with our new District Attorney to ensure public safety while treating everyone with dignity and respect,” he added.

Burdon is active in professional and community organizations, having served as vice president of the Columbia County Bar Association in 2011 and 2018, and volunteered with the Pardeeville Watermelon Festival for many years. He will be relocating to Marquette County to serve in this role, according to Evers.

“I am honored to accept the appointment by Governor Evers to serve as District Attorney for Marquette County,” said Burdon. “As District Attorney, I look forward to working alongside our excellent law enforcement with my dedicated staff serving our community in our pursuit of justice.”