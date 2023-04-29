Judge Richard “Rick” Radcliffe recipient of the Judge of the Year Award 

The State Bar of Wisconsin announced last week that Judge Richard “Rick” Radcliffe is the recipient of the judge of the Year Award from the State Bar of Wisconsin Bench and Bar Committee.

The award recognizes an outstanding circuit court judge who has improved the judicial system during the past year by his or her leadership in advancing the quality of justice, judicial education, or innovative programs, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin.

The State Bar celebrates this award and others annually at the Member Recognition Celebration (MRC), part of the State Bar’s Annual Meeting & Conference, June 14-16. The 2023 MRC event will be held on June 15 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

Radcliffe was raised in Black River Falls, Wis. where his father Robert Radcliffe, served as a district attorney before becoming a judge in Jackson County for nearly two decades.

Radcliffe is a graduate from the University of Wisconsin law school.

“I had a lot of fantastic role models” that helped him throughout his career, including his father. “I appreciate my father’s contribution – I have a lot of respect for what he did in Jackson County,” Radcliffe said in a statement to the State Bar of Wisconsin.