Attorney Kevin R. Rosin license suspended for one-year starting May 25

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered Tuesday that the license of Attorney Kevin R. Rosin to practice law in Wisconsin be suspended for a period of one year, effective May 25, 2023.

The Court also ordered that Rosin shall comply with the provisions of SCR 22.26 concerning the duties of a person whose license to practice law in Wisconsin has been suspended. The Court further ordered that compliance with all conditions of this order is required for reinstatement. See SCR 22.28(3).

In the stipulation, Rosin does not contest that he committed two acts of professional misconduct as alleged by the OLR in its complaint against him, according to Court Documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

Rosin also does not contest that a one-year suspension of his Wisconsin law license is appropriate discipline for his misconduct, documents stated.

According to court documents, Rosin was admitted to the practice of law in Wisconsin in May 2004 and has not previously been subject to professional discipline.

Count 1: By forming [the Wisconsin LLC] to advance his

own financial interests while employed by the firm;

soliciting a firm client and providing services to

that client outside the firm; billing, collecting and

retaining for himself legal fees that should have been

billed through the firm; soliciting another potential

client to provide services outside the firm; and

making misrepresentations to the firm when initially

confronted with questions about his actions, in each

instance, [Attorney] Rosin violated SCR 20:8.4(c).[2]

