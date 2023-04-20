American Lawyer recognizes Husch Blackwell among the top 100 U.S. law firms

The American Lawyer has recognized Husch Blackwell among the top 100 law firms in the United States in its 2023 Am Law 100 rankings, released April 18, according to a written statement from the firm.

The annual ranking is based on gross revenue and includes a variety of other measures of law firm size and profitability. Husch Blackwell placed 81st, a rise of 10 spots from its 2022 ranking and one of the largest increases in the 2023 Am Law rankings, the statement said.

The firm experienced 16.6% revenue growth—among the highest organic growth for an Am Law 100 firm—in a year when average growth for the Am Law 100 was 2.7%. Since 2018, the firm has increased each year its revenue, net income, profits per partner, revenue per lawyer, and headcount making it one of only five firms to accomplish this, according to the statement.

“The legal industry saw tremendous growth in 2021, but 2022 saw many firms unable to repeat the previous year’s gains,” said Paul Eberle, Husch Blackwell’s Chief Executive. “Our success comes from aligning everything we do to our clients’ interests, including our compensation model, our embrace of alternative fees and strategic pricing, our industry-driven structure, and our ongoing investment in the talent experience.”

Husch Blackwell was one of only 23 firms to post growth across revenue, net income, profits per partner, revenue per lawyer, and headcount in 2022.

“Our current growth trajectory can be traced back to 2012, with the launch of our strategic plan to become an industry-focused law firm,” said firm Chair Catherine Hanaway. “This uncommon alignment with our clients has allowed us to understand their businesses in more meaningful ways, including their risk profiles. This has helped us become their go-to firm, which has driven our growth.”

On a full-time equivalent basis, Husch Blackwell added a net of 45 attorneys during 2022, an increase of more than 6% year over year. Highlights include the addition of attorneys in Minneapolis via the firm’s virtual office, The Link. In January, the firm announced plans to open a Minneapolis office. In addition, the firm continued to grow in areas where there is client need, including in California and Texas, and across each one of the firm’s six strategic business units.

“The Link continues to be a game-changer for us when it comes to recruiting and retaining exceptional attorneys and business professionals,” Eberle said. “While some firms are still figuring out hybrid work, we haven’t wavered on our Future of Work, which gives our people the power of choice. It benefits our clients and our people—and has also given us a presence in 18 additional states since 2020.”