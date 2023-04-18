Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Dane County Circuit Court and La Crosse County Circuit Court

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he is seeking applicants for the Dane County Circuit Court – Branch 12 and the La Crosse County Circuit Court – Branch 3. The appointments will fill vacancies being created by Judge Chris Taylor’s resignation from the Dane County Circuit Court following her election to the Court of Appeals – District IV and Judge Todd Bjerke’s retirement from the La Crosse County Circuit Court, effective July 31, 2023. The new judges will complete terms ending July 31, 2024.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to [email protected] Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on Mon., May 15, 2023.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.