Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court swing seat

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Just before 9 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz was declared the winner of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, defeating right-wing candidate Dan Kelly.

Waxing poetic at a victory party in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Protasiewicz described her love for Wisconsin, justice, and equality.

“Throughout my career I’ve seen our judicial system up close and I believe in something that is universal to Wisconsinites all across our state and that is: everyone should get a fair shot to demand justice–and not feel like the thumb is on the scale against them,” she said.

“I care deeply about this state – it’s been my home for my entire life. And I care deeply about all of you, the people of Wisconsin. The only client I have ever served throughout my 35-year career in the law. I knew the people of Wisconsin expected and deserved more from their Supreme Court,” Protasiewicz added.

Grateful for her support system Protasiewicz said how “it is the honor of my lifetime to be elected as your next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. This result would not have been possible without the voters of Wisconsin, who showed up at the polls and used the power of their ballot to make their voices heard. So finally, to the people of Wisconsin, I thank you.”

“Today’s results mean two very important and special things. First, it means that Wisconsin voters have made their voice heard. They’ve chosen to reject partisan extremism in their state. And second, it means that democracy will always prevail,” she said.

“Too many have tried to overturn the will of the people in our state. Today’s result shows that Wisconsinites believe in democracy and the democratic process,” Protasiewicz added.

In a promise to all of Wisconsin, Protasiewicz said, “Today, I’m proud to stand by the promise I’ve made to every Wisconsinite that I will always deliver justice and bring common sense to our Supreme Court. This is a victory for all of us. You have entrusted me with great responsibility and I will treat this role with the highest degree of integrity. I will bring the fairness and impartiality that you all have been waiting for. And I will be a part of the solution to make our Supreme Court something that you all feel proud of and protected by.”

The win is significant for Democrats across the nation as this election “could also determine whether the next presidential election is free and fair, shaking up a swing state court that came frighteningly close to overturning the 2020 vote,” the New York Times said.

At the Supreme Court debate on March 21, Protasiewicz said she’s spent her entire career protecting the community with 25 years in the Milwaukee District Attorney’s office and currently as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.

Protasiewicz told the Wisconsin Law Journal previously how she thinks that “There is much more that unites us than divides us, which is why it’s critical that common sense, fairness, and impartiality are hallmarks of our judicial system. If society strived more for this interconnected ideal, there would be more agreement, empathy, and compromise rather than the extreme partisanship we have currently. As a judge, I’ve always worked to treat people fairly, give them a fair trial, and follow the laws of our state.”

Her opponent Dan Kelly who lost Tuesday’s race had previously served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and was tapped by Scott Walker.

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, Kelly posted a video on Twitter of himself standing side-by-side with conservative activist Scott Presler and thanking him for his work. Presler, a Virginia native, planned several “stop the steal” rallies in addition to being on the Capitol grounds the day of the insurrection. Presler also described the siege on the Capitol as “the largest civil rights protest in American history.”

Kelly also appeared alongside Pastor Matthew Trewhella during a speech in Wilson, Wis., on a Facebook-live stream and had been flying around in a private plane sponsored by Anti-Abortion advocates.

Trewhella previously called killing doctors who perform abortions “justifiable homicide,” and in 2020 compared COVID-19 mask mandates to the holocaust.

When former Attorney General Eric Holder was in Milwaukee last weekend campaigning for Protasiewicz, he said the results of Wisconsin’s April 4 election will be looked at closely by others states as Wisconsin will serve as a model.

“What (Wisconsin voters decide) will help decide not only the fate of this state, but also the direction of the nation as well,” Holder said.

Holder said the differences between the two candidates Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are clear.

“The choice could not be more clear. We have a fair impartial competent Judge Janet Protasiewicz who would make a superb state Supreme Court state justice, against a guy (Dan Kelly) who is MAGA extremist, who is an election denier, who was in part responsible for and defended the Scott Walker’s gerrymandering that you still have to deal with … it’s even amazing (Kelly) is a nominee,” Holder said.

On Tuesday night Kelly admitted his defeat by saying “I wish that in a circumstance like this I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent. But I do not have a worthy opponent.”

Kelly had received endorsements by many sheriffs and conservative judges across the state, including from the chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.