Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Candidate Janet Protasiewicz caught shoveling resident’s sidewalk, Kelly meets with law enforcement officials

March Madness has taken on a whole new meaning in the Badger State as hotly contested elections on the April 4 ballot are ramping up with the election less than a week away. In the meantime, the frozen tundra has certainly earned its name this Spring with some near record snow fall totals.

Despite the rough weather, both Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly continue to hit the campaign trials.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz was caught mid-shovel helping clear the sidewalk of a resident in Blanchard, Wis. Saturday before a meet and greet with town residents.

Kelly met with Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney Monday who is the President of the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Assocation, as well as the Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain and Brown County District Attorney David Lasee.