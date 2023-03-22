Resolution Honoring Women’s History Month Passes Wisconsin Assembly

By Steve Schuster

A bipartisan resolution proclaiming March 2023 as Women’s History Month in Wisconsin passed on the floor of the Wisconsin Assembly Wednesday, according to a written statement from Rep. Lisa Subeck.

Subeck said that the resolution she introduced honors the many achievements that Wisconsin women have made throughout the state’s history.

“I am pleased to have authored and passed this bipartisan resolution honoring Women’s History Month. Wisconsin women are journalists and authors, artists and entrepreneurs, global and local leaders. It is because of the many strong voices of women in our state that Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the 19th amendment to the U.S Constitution granting the right to vote to all citizens regardless of sex.

Women have been a crucial piece of our state’s history since before it was founded, and I am glad that members of the legislature were able to come together to honor Women’s History Month,” said Rep. Subeck.