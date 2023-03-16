FBI investigating Grafton Homicide with Ozaukee Co. after man found shot dead in rental car March 4

By Steve Schuster

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that they have been working with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a homicide that occurred in Grafton March 4.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office remains the lead agency, according to the FBI.

“We will continue our support on this investigation. However, all questions should be directed to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office regarding their case,” said an FBI official.

The Wisconsin Law Journal reached out to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, but they declined to comment and referred to the original press releases.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office March 4 release, at approximately 9:30 am, a white 4-door Chevy Malibu with Michigan registration was located in the east ditch on CTH C south of Tallgrass Drive in the Town of Grafton.

“An unidentified male subject was found deceased in the vehicle and the death appears suspicious. The vehicle is believed to have been parked in this location since sometime last night, Friday March 3rd, 2023,” the release states.

Area streets were closed to the public for a few hours after the incident, but authorities said, “this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

On March 6, the Sheriff’s Office issued an update that a 49-year-old male from out of state was identified as the victim who was driving a rental car.

On March 7, the Sheriff’s office issued another update identifying the victim as Laeng Sanavongsay of Texas. The release also said that the preliminary cause of death is from a gunshot wound. The death is being investigated as a homicide. Ozaukee County law enforcement said they reached out to state and federal partners because the investigation extends beyond Wisconsin.

“This appears to be a targeted attack … It is believed that the suspect(s) in this case knew or had a connection to the victim,” the March 7 release states.

The victim was found by an on-duty Ozaukee County Sheriff patrolling the area, according to officials.

If you have any information that may assist with the investigation, please contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.