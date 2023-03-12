Judge in Spain orders man to pay ex-wife 205K Euros for 25 years of ‘unpaid domestic labor’

A court in Spain has ruled that a man must pay his ex-wife, Ivana Moral, Є204,624.86 (that’s presently the equivalent of about $218,000) for 25 years of “unpaid domestic labor,” EuroNews reported last week.

The court based in the South of Spain looked at the ex-husband’s income and business success, where he had built a successful gym affording him the opportunity to acquire multiple luxury vehicles and an olive oil farm, valued at $6.4 million, The New York Post reported.

Additionally, Moral will receive monthly payments of $527, as well as $422, and $633 to his 20-year-old and 14-year-old daughters respectively, according to The Post.

The court’s decision looked at a number of issues, but mainly focused on the 25 years of marriage where Moral focused all of her attention on her family.

(Moral) “was deprived of any possible career due to her exclusive dedication to the home and family.” In contrast, the man, “throughout the years of marriage, accumulated and exponentially increased his assets,” EuroNews reported.