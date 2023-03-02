Highland Park parade massacre suspect had bomb-making components, unsealed warrant shows

“Bomb-making materials” were found in the home of Highland Park parade massacre suspect Robert Crimo III, federal agents said in a search warrant unsealed Thursday, Chicago Tribune reports.

Agents found a remote initiator, jugs with ammunition and boxes of Tannerite, a commercial component used for exploding targets. The warrant, filed in U.S. District Court just days after the Fourth of July parade attack that killed seven people, stated agents also found electrical components, a timer and electric matches in a bedroom at Crimo’s home, Tribune says.

No federal charges have been filed in the case.