WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Ayodeji J. Aderemi [Recommended for Publication]

Case No.: 2021AP001445-CR

Officials: White, J.

Focus: Procedural Issues in Filing of Information

Aderemi appeals his judgment of conviction, entered upon a jury’s verdict, for multiple counts of sexual assault of his minor stepdaughters. Aderemi argues that the State failed to file the Information of his charges in the Wisconsin electronic filing system within the statutory deadline; therefore, the trial court erred when it refused to dismiss the case. He requests an order dismissing the charges. The appeals court rejects his argument that the Information was not filed within the statutory deadline; accordingly, it affirms his conviction.

Affirmed

Decided 01/31/23

Full Text