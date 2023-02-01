Foley & Lardner adds new partners

Foley & Lardner has announced the election and elevation of Eric Hatchell, James McParland, Lynn Parins, Garrett Bishop, Kristina Matic, Alexander Neuworth and Peter Tomasi to partner status.

Hatchell is a trial lawyer with Foley & Lardner and member of the firm’s Business Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice Group. His practice focuses on complex litigation issues, and he has experience counseling and representing clients in matters including trust, estate and probate litigation, in addition to sophisticated tax disputes, where he has saved his clients millions in state and local taxes. He also counsels clients on appellate-related aspects of litigation.

McParland is an intellectual property lawyer with Foley & Lardner and a member of the firm’s Chemical, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Practice Group, Health Care and Life Sciences Sector, and Energy Sector. He counsels clients on intellectual property matters, providing patent preparation and prosecution, due diligence and opinions on freedom-to-operate, patentability and invalidity. He has successfully represented multiple clients in inter partes review and derivation proceedings.

Parins is a business lawyer with Foley & Lardner, where he is a member of the firm’s Finance Practice Group and Energy Sector. He is a co-lead of the Electrified Mobility and Infrastructure team, and is also a member of both the firm’s Renewables and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance teams. His practice focuses on the intersection of finance, renewable energy and other clean infrastructure.

Bishop is a business lawyer with Foley & Lardner and a member of the firm’s Transactions Practice Group. He regularly represents public and private companies and practices general corporate law with an emphasis on assisting clients with matters involving the SEC and public stock exchanges. His experience includes representing public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising activities (both equity and debt), initial public offerings and de-SPAC transactions.

Matic is a litigator with Foley & Lardner, where she is a member of the firm’s Insurance and Reinsurance Litigation Practice Group and Health Care and Life Sciences Sector. Her practice focuses on complex reinsurance disputes, including experience in life reinsurance arbitrations. She has represented clients – both ceding companies and reinsurers – in multiple reinsurance arbitration proceedings involving both facultative and treaty reinsurance.

Neuworth is an intellectual property lawyer with Foley & Lardner, where he is a member of the firm’s Mechanical and Electromechanical Technologies Practice Group and Manufacturing Sector. His practice focuses on identifying and protecting his clients’ intellectual property by procuring foreign and domestic utility and design patents, managing their patent portfolios and providing counsel regarding patent risk mitigation in new product launches.

Tomasi is a business lawyer with Foley & Lardner, where he is a member of the firm’s Environmental Regulation Practice Group and Energy Sector. He also co-chairs Foley’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Team. His practice focuses on regulatory compliance and renewable energy. He has further experience with general civil, commercial and intellectual property litigation.