Evers appoints Will as Dodge County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Andrea Will to serve as Dodge County district attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Kurt Klomberg’s resignation. Will will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

Will has been an assistant district attorney in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office since 2008 and will relocate to Dodge County to serve in this role. As a Waukesha County assistant district attorney, Will has prosecuted a wide variety of cases, ranging from traffic violations to misdemeanors to violent felonies. She has been the lead attorney on more than 25 jury trials, including complex homicide, attempted homicide, arson, domestic violence and white-collar crime cases. Prior to working in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, Will spent one year as a criminal defense attorney at Kim and LaVoy.

Will is a graduate of Wake Forest University and Marquette University Law School. She was part of the committee that established the Waukesha County Drug Treatment Court, which began in 2012. She was an active team member on the drug treatment court from its founding through 2019, serving as the prosecution representative.