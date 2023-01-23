WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. E. B.

Case No.: 2022AP001882

Officials: Dugan, J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

Elizabeth appeals from an order of the circuit court terminating her parental rights to her son, Everett.2 On appeal, she argues that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion at the disposition hearing when it weighed the factors found in WIS. STAT. § 48.426(3) and found that it was in Everett’s best interest to terminate her parental rights.3 For the reasons set forth below, this court affirms.

Affirmed.

Decided 01/18/23

Full Text