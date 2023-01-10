Utterback named Quarles & Brady office managing partner

Quarles & Brady’s Maggie Utterback has been named the Madison office’s managing partner.

Utterback, a partner in the Business Law Practice Group and a member of the firm’s governing executive committee, succeeds Ave Bie, who retired at the end of December and is joining the WEC Energy Group Board of Directors.

A member of the Quarles team in Madison since beginning her legal career, Utterback counsels tax-exempt organizations in the health care, higher education, senior living and other sectors on an array of complex transactional matters, including mergers, acquisitions and financings. She also serves as outside general counsel for companies ranging from manufacturers to tax-exempt organizations. In addition, Utterback advises automotive manufacturers and other clients on matters including M&A, dealer programs and commercial contracts.

Utterback has repeatedly been recognized for her outstanding legal work, including being selected by Best Lawyers as 2022 Madison Corporate Compliance Law “Lawyer of the Year” and 2020 Madison Corporate Law “Lawyer of the Year,” as well as listed in Chambers USA (Banking and Finance) each year since 2016. She is active in the Madison community, including serving on the board of Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, and formerly on the board of the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council and the Children’s Theater of Madison.