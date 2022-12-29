Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Evers grants 171 pardons, bringing total granted to 774

Evers grants 171 pardons, bringing total granted to 774

Gov. Tony Evers has granted another 171 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 774.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.

Under Executive Order #30 individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon. Executive Order #130 established an expedited review process for applications that meet stricter criteria, including a greater length of time elapsed since sentence completion and nonviolent nature of the offenses.

VIEW A LIST OF THE LATEST PARDONS


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 