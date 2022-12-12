Hupy and Abraham’s Dockendorff wins hit-and-run verdict

Hupy and Abraham’s Hannah Dockendorff recently won an $18,000 verdict.

A reckless driver recently struck Dockendorff’s client head-on before fleeing the scene. The driver had numerous injuries — including headaches and back, neck and shoulder pain — and made a claim against her insurance provider for a phantom driver/uninsured motorist.

Dockendorff also earned a $16,100 settlement recently.

While a passenger in a motor vehicle, a driver erratically drove through Milwaukee, striking three separate cars in the process. This resulted in injuries — including whiplash, right elbow pain and lower back pain to Dockendorff’s client.