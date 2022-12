Law Journal to honor its first-ever class of Legal All-Stars

The Wisconsin Law Journal will celebrate its first-ever Legal All-Star award-winners on Thursday at the Grain Exchange in downtown Milwaukee during a networking and awards event.

Thirty-five winners were selected in five categories, including Leaders in the Law, Rising Young Lawyers, Unsung Heroes, Solo Firms and Diversity in the Law.

SEE THIS YEAR’S AWARD-WINNERS

GET TICKETS FOR THURSDAY’S EVENT