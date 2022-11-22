Former Bernie Brewer joins GRGB

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has added Zak Wroblewski to the firm’s litigation team.

Wroblewski graduated from Marquette University Law School in 2022 and, before joining the firm, represented clients in various criminal and civil legal matters at a small firm in Milwaukee. He is admitted to practice in Wisconsin.

While attending law school, Wroblewski served an internship with Justice Brian Hagedorn of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He also clerked for a large local personal injury firm, where he assisted the firm’s lawyers in representing injured plaintiffs.

Wroblewski will be coaching the Wagner Moot Court Team for Labor and Employment Law in NYC and up until recently, was active in the city of Milwaukee working as the “Bernie Brewer” mascot for the Milwaukee Brewers.