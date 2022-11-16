Husch Blackwell elects 29 to new partner class

Husch Blackwell has elected 29 attorneys to the firm’s partnership, effective Jan. 1.

The new partner class demonstrates a commitment to leadership, initiative and the ability to deliver sophisticated legal advice on matters of great complexity and importance to the firm’s clients. This class includes members in nine practice areas: commercial litigation; real estate and development; labor and employment; intellectual property; insolvency and commercial bankruptcy; corporate, M&A and securities; health care regulatory; development incentives and tax credits; and product liability and toxic tort.

Meet the Husch Blackwell partnership class of 2023:

Jesse Ainlay

Mashaal Bhaidani

Jenna Brofsky

Taylor Concannon Hausmann

Ashley DeVerna

Max Ellenbecker

Daan Erikson

Justin Fezzi

Danielle Gilbert

Kamron Hasan

Lauren Hayes

Caleb Holzaepfel

Mike Kelly

Micah King

Chris Kline

Natalie Garcia Lashinsky

Karen Luong

Laura Malugade

Chris Miles

James O’Shea

Jackson Otto

Magda Patitsas

Shannon Peters

Chris Peterson

Sean Quinn

Tim Ribelin

Bert Seefeldt

Nikki Tate

Noreen Vergara

The firm promoted attorneys from offices across the United States, including Austin, Boston, Chattanooga, Denver, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Omaha, Phoenix, Springfield, St. Louis and The Link virtual office. Members of the new partner class in the firm’s Link office are located across the country, including those in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oakland and Washington, D.C.

The partner class comprises 41% women, 24% racial and ethnic minorities and 7% LGBTQ+.