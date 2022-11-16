Husch Blackwell elects 29 to new partner class

Husch Blackwell has elected 29 attorneys to the firm’s partnership, effective Jan. 1.
The new partner class demonstrates a commitment to leadership, initiative and the ability to deliver sophisticated legal advice on matters of great complexity and importance to the firm’s clients. This class includes members in nine practice areas: commercial litigation; real estate and development; labor and employment; intellectual property; insolvency and commercial bankruptcy; corporate, M&A and securities; health care regulatory; development incentives and tax credits; and product liability and toxic tort.
Meet the Husch Blackwell partnership class of 2023:
- Jesse Ainlay
- Mashaal Bhaidani
- Jenna Brofsky
- Taylor Concannon Hausmann
- Ashley DeVerna
- Max Ellenbecker
- Daan Erikson
- Justin Fezzi
- Danielle Gilbert
- Kamron Hasan
- Lauren Hayes
- Caleb Holzaepfel
- Mike Kelly
- Micah King
- Chris Kline
- Natalie Garcia Lashinsky
- Karen Luong
- Laura Malugade
- Chris Miles
- James O’Shea
- Jackson Otto
- Magda Patitsas
- Shannon Peters
- Chris Peterson
- Sean Quinn
- Tim Ribelin
- Bert Seefeldt
- Nikki Tate
- Noreen Vergara
The firm promoted attorneys from offices across the United States, including Austin, Boston, Chattanooga, Denver, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Omaha, Phoenix, Springfield, St. Louis and The Link virtual office. Members of the new partner class in the firm’s Link office are located across the country, including those in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oakland and Washington, D.C.
The partner class comprises 41% women, 24% racial and ethnic minorities and 7% LGBTQ+.