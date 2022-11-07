WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Etter L. Hughes

Case No.: 2021AP001834-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J.

Focus: Plea Withdrawal –Child Abuse

Hughes appeals her judgment of conviction after she pled guilty to four counts relating to the child abuse and neglect of T.W. and J.W. She also appeals from the order denying her postconviction motion.

Hughes argues that the trial court erred in accepting an amended information filed by the State that added three additional charges against her, asserting that there was no independent factual basis for those charges and that there was a multiplicity issue that violated WIS. STAT. § 948.03(5)(c) (2015-16). She further argues that her trial counsel was ineffective for failing to object to the amended information. Based on these alleged errors, she seeks to withdraw her pleas. The court rejects Hughes’ arguments that her pleas were not knowingly, voluntarily, and intelligently entered

Affirmed.

Decided 11/01/22