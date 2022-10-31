WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State Of Wisconsin v. Sanchez Wilson

Case No.: 2021AP001424-CR

Officials: Donald, P.J., Dugan and White, JJ.

Focus: Sufficiency of Evidence

Sanchez Wilson appeals a judgment of conviction entered after a jury found him guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree reckless injury while using a dangerous weapon, and possessing a firearm while a felon. D.S.M., a six-year-old girl, was the victim of both the sexual assault and the reckless injury. On appeal, Wilson argues that the circuit court erred by permitting the jury to hear evidence that D.S.M.’s oral swab, taken approximately twelve hours after the alleged sexual assault, revealed the presence of DNA from an unidentified male. The presence of male DNA on D.S.M.’s oral swab contributed to the probability that D.S.M. made a truthful accusation even though DNA analysis did not show that Wilson was the source of the male DNA.

Affirmed.

Decided 10/25/22