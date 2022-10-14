WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: Family Dollar Stores of Wisconsin LLC v. City of Milwaukee

Case No.: 2021AP1432

Officials: Brash, C.J., Dugan and White, JJ.

Focus: Writ of Certiorari – Food Dealer License REnewal

Family Dollar Stores of Wisconsin LLC and Lonnie McCaffety (collectively “Family Dollar”) appeal the order of the circuit court denying its writ of certiorari relating to the decision of the City of Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee Common Council (collectively “the City”) not to renew its No. 2021AP1432 2 Food Dealer and Weights & Measures licenses. Family Dollar argues that the City’s notice regarding the possibility of nonrenewal of the licenses was deficient, and that the hearings on this matter were not fair and impartial, in violation of its due process rights. Family Dollar further argues that the City’s decision was arbitrary, oppressive, and unreasonable, representing its will and not its judgment.

The court agrees that the City’s decision not to renew Family Dollar’s licenses was improper.

Reversed

Decided 10/11/22

