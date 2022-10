O’Leary-Guth Law Office named Business of the Year by chamber of commerce

O’Leary-Guth Law Office, a trusts, estates, tax and business law firm, has been named Business of the Year by the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce.

The firm was founded in 1990 (formerly known as Willms S.C.) and was fully acquired by attorney Maureen O’Leary-Guth in 2019.