WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Lamonte l. Washington

Case No.: 2021AP71-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J

Focus: Postconviction Relief – Sentence Modification

Lamonte L. Washington appeals from a judgment convicting him of one count of child enticement, and an order denying his postconviction motion.1 Washington contends that he was sentenced based on an “inaccurate version of the offense” entitling him to a new sentencing hearing. In the alternative, he requests sentence modification. the postconviction court reaffirmed the circuit court’s decision that Washington had forcibly sexually assaulted C.S.R. Accordingly, we conclude that the postconviction court properly exercised its discretion in rejecting Washington’s request for sentence modification.

Affirmed

Decided 10/04/22

