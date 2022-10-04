Dado, Ross join Ruder Ware

Ruder Ware has added attorneys Mykayla Dado and Ruth Ross to its team.

Having grown up on a seventh-generation dairy farm, Dado plans to serve the ag community by assisting with family farm transitions. In addition, she’ll work with clients on various legal matters, including individual estate planning and business succession planning. She will be based in the Eau Claire office.

Ross, a Marathon native, will assist clients with creating a plan honoring their legacy by identifying their goals and creating a blueprint for how to distribute their assets and take care of their families. She will be based in the Wausau office.