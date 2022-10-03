WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Thomas A. Akers v. Cheryl R. Akers

Case No.: 2021AP2195-FT

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Divorce – Division of Property

Thomas A. Akers appeals from a judgment of divorce. He argues that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion in dividing the parties’ property by including assets in the marital estate that he had inherited and by failing to account for the substantial assets he brought into the marriage. We disagree and affirm.

Affirmed

Decided 09/27/22

