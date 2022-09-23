Applicants wanted for Washburn County register of deeds

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for appointment as register of deeds in Washburn County.

The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Renee Bell on Oct. 1. The new register of deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.

Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 7. For more information about the position, contact Washburn County. Interested applicants must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities and community involvement.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov.

Potential applicants with questions about the application process may contact the Gubernatorial Appointments Office at (608) 267-3675 or govappointments@wisconsin.gov.