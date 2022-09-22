Robinson-Delaney joins Reinhart’s Trusts and Estates Practice

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren has added Jordan Robinson-Delaney to its Trusts and Estates Practice in the firm’s Milwaukee office.

As part of her work in trusts and estates, Robinson-Delaney drafts advance health directives, trusts, marital property agreements and other documents. She provides clients with custom plans for their unique situations and advises them on best practices reflecting relevant tax implications.

Before joining Reinhart, Robinson-Delaney worked as in-house corporate counsel at a Wisconsin-based manufacturing company, where she structured, negotiated and documented complex supply arrangements, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and more.