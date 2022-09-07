Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Juul Labs settles with 33 states, including Wisconsin, over teen vaping

Juul Labs settles with 33 states, including Wisconsin, over teen vaping

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 