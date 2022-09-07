Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge Aprahamian sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight

Judge Aprahamian sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight

A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state.

