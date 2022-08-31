Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can get help with ballots

Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, a federal judge said Wednesday, citing a federal law that trumps a recent state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise.

